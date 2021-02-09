Backstage Details On Wrestlers Who Were Pulled From Royal Rumble Match

Fightful Select has more details on the wrestlers who were pulled from this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match, which featured Edge going from start to finish to win his shot at his champion of choice at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa.

According to Fightful, there were “numerous” wrestlers who were originally planned for the show but had to be pulled from the match. Jey Uso was advertised for the match but was not involved, and he was also not at last week’s SmackDown.

The site reports that Keith Lee and Robert Roode were also factored into plans for the match several weeks ago, but both were unable to compete.

Additionally, Fightful notes that Montez was in attendance at the show but “was not an alternate” for the match.