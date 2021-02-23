Backstage Note on WWE Piping in ThunderDome Crowd Noise for Wrestlers to Hear

– It appears WWE Superstars are now able to hear the crowd noise from the virtual audience in the WWE ThunderDome, while this originally was not the case when the ThunderDome first started up. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, when the ThunderDome originally started, the Superstars were unable to hear the virtual crowd noise. The idea to change it reportedly came from former Superstar and current producer TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd).

Per Meltzer, TJ Wilson said it would be great if the wrestlers were able to hear the virtual audience members making some noise. This is what reportedly got WWE to start piping in audience noise and reactions for wrestlers to be able to hear it during ThunderDome events.