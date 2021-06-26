Backstage Note on WWE Releasing Tyler Breeze & Fandango, Why They Were Sent to NXT

– As previously reported, Tyler Breeze and Fandango, formerly the tag team of Breezango, were released yesterday by WWE. More recently, they had been a part of NXT, where they also held the NXT tag team titles. Dave Meltzer commented on Breezango’s tenure in NXT ahead of their releases this week on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, Breezango’s primary purpose on NXT was to serve as experienced veterans to work with the younger guys, along with being bigger names who had worked on the main roster to help NXT compete with AEW Dynamite in the TV ratings. However, Meltzer noted that was no longer a factor, since NXT ultimately moved to Tuesday nights away from Dynamite earlier this year. WWE reportedly had the mindset of sending guys to NXT who had been on “real TV,” and NXT would be able to beat AEW in the quarter hour segments.

However, Fandango and Breeze apparently didn’t turn into significant ratings draws for NXT. Meltzer went on to say this is also why other bigger starts would go down to NXT to help with ratings, such as Finn Balor or Charlotte Flair.