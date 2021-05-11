Backstage Note on WWE’s New Character for Eva Marie

– As previously reported, WWE aired a new vignette for returning Superstar Eva Marie last night during Raw. Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s planning for Marie’s return and her new gimmick during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE’s idea is to portray this version of Marie as a babyface. He stated, “The idea is that she’s a supermodel who has worked hard to become a supermodel and somehow, yeah, that makes her — the idea is she’s a celebrity who wants to help other people. So, she is a babyface.”

You can view the clip for the latest Eva Marie vignette below: