WWE News: Eva Marie Thanks Fans for ‘EVALution’ Trending on Twitter, Reveals Study of Kendall Jenner, More Raw Video Highlights

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eva Marie RAW

– On last night’s edition of WWE Raw, WWE aired a new EVALution vignette for returning Superstar, Eva Marie (see below). Eva Marie was also active on Twitter last night, commenting on the new vignette and her return to WWE programming. You can view those tweets below.

On the EVALution tagline trending on Twitter last night, Marie tweeted, “Trending…again! The @wwe universe has spoken, I am their #SuperRoleModel . They are ready for the #EVALution. Thank you so much, you all inspire me! @WWEIndia @wweespanol.”

Marie also credited Kendall Jenner on where she learned her photoshoot skills. She added, “For those asking where I learned to rock a photoshoot like a #supermodel, I studied the one and only @KendallJenner #BestInTheWorld #AlwaysBeAStudent – @WWE #WWERAW #EVALution #AllEverything”

– Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s edition of WWE Raw:











