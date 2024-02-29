– As previously reported, AEW announced a change to a match at this weekend’s Revolution. The Meat Madness match was put on hold and postponed and replaced with an All-Star Scramble Match. Fightful Select has an update on the match change. According to the report, the match was changed because more elements were added to the match. Additionally, the wrestlers who were initially planned for the match weren’t able to make it, resulting in the change.

– Fightful Select also reports that Will Ospreay’s on-air working relationship with Don Callis on AEW TV will not last much longer.