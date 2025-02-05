– Fightful Select has some recent backstage notes for AEW. Fightful reports that The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade) were backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite. It’s been said that they’ve been long discussed for being potentially integrated with reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

– Fightful also reports that Trent Beretta has recently been backstage at AEW Dynamite. As previously noted, Trent was sidelined last Summer with a neck injury. Trent revealed in August that two of the screws in his neck fusion broke, and he had to undergo surgery to fix it.

– As previously noted, Tony Khan said in a recent interview that AEW Grand Slam Australia was always planned as a TV event. Fightful Select reports that’s what they’ve heard from within AEW the event was initially announced. The event is set to air on TNT on Saturday, February 15 via tape delay at 10:30 pm EST or whenever the NBA All-Star game concludes that night. TNT is airing the event that night rather than the usual edition of AEW Collision.