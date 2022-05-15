Backstage Notes From Weekend Impact Wrestling Citrus Brawl TV Tapings

– PWInsider has an update on Impact Wrestling, which recently conducted back-to-back days of TV tapings for IMPACT! on AXS TV. Per the report, Impact has taped all their TV episodes heading into next month’s Slammiversary event, which is scheduled for June 19.

Additionally, some of the content for Impact was reportedly shot out of sequence, such as the material involving wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). This is due to the NJPW talent needing to head to Washington, DC for last night’s Capital Collision event.

The report also notes that PCO is believed to have suffered a shoulder injury at last night’s tapings. Impact sources reportedly said that PCO “would be OK” when they were asked about his injury status. Specific details on the nature of his injury are not yet confirmed.

Gail Kim, Lance Storm, D’Lo Brown, Tommy Dreamer, Chris Sabin, Jimmy Jacobs, Madison Rayne, and Cody Deaner produced matches for the TV tapings. Gail Kim and Madison Rayne handled the Knockouts matchups. Meanwhile, Rhino produced the matchups for Before the Impact.

The PCO vs. Vincent match and a six-man tag match featuring Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian and The Motor City Machineguns are said to have received rave reviews.

PWInsider also reports that Impact Wrestling will hold its next set of TV tapings on Monday, June 20 at the Nashville Fairgrounds following Slammiversary. So, it will be a quicker turnaround time than usual to get all the footage ready for that week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.