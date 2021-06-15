wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on ROH Relaunching the Women’s Division
June 15, 2021
– Earlier this year, Ring of Honor (ROH) announced the relaunch of the promotion’s women’s division and the return of the ROH Women’s title. A tournament is being held this summer to crown a new champion. Fightful Select has an update with some more details on the relaunch of the ROH women’s division.
Per the report, some of the content in the women’s division that’s been shown over the last two months was actually filmed at the January and March TV tapings. Previous plans to relaunch the division were delayed due to the pandemic. Ring of Honor reportedly started rebuilding those plans for the return of the women’s division last Fall.
