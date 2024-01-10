Backstage Notes for This Week’s WWE Raw & NXT TV Tapings

– Fightful Select reported some additional behind-the-scenes notes for this week’s WWE Raw and NXT TV tapings. The timekeeper who got attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura was Berkeley Ottman, who is Cody Rhodes’ cousin and the son of former WWE and WCW wrestler Fred Ottman, aka Typhoon, Tugboat, and The Shockmaster.

Also on WWE Raw, Jack Cartwheel worked as a medic for this week’s show. He previously worked the ROH TV tapings over the weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

– Additionally, last night’s TV taping for NXT Level Up was the 100th episode of the show. Bernal worked both the first and 100th episode. Fightful Select reports that there weren’t any plans or talks about canceling the TV tapings for NXT last night due to the poor weather conditions.