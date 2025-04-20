– Fightful Select has more backstage notes from WrestleMania Weekend and what might be on tap for WrestleMania 41: Night 2, along with WWE dealing with a potentially negative reception and boos for Cody Rhodes in the main event. Fans might have noticed Cody Rhodes getting booed at SmackDown last Friday, and even earlier today during the Countdown show.

Fightful reports that WWE officials were aware this could happen with Rhodes over the last three years. It’s noted that they’ve spoken to individuals close to the match, who indicated that they are confident they can deal with whatever happens with the crowd reaction for tonight’s main event featuring John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Additionally, WWE officials reportedly highlighted the amazing business records WWE has enjoyed during Cody’s title run, specifically highlighting record gates, brand deals, and partnerships.

– Fightful reports that WWE is planning for Slayer to appear live tonight for Damian Priest’s entrance for his Street Fight against Drew McIntyre. As previously noted, Priest is hosting a slayer concert on September 20.

– Fightful also reports that more AAA wrestlers will be at tonight’s show. Multiple AAA wrestlers were also in town over the weekend who didn’t appear at yesterday’s WrestleMania announcement, revealing that AAA has acquired AAA.

– As an update to that earlier rumor of President Donald Trump appearing at WrestleMania 41, Fightful Select reports that after contacting “appropriate local authorities,” they noted they were not informed or prepared for security measures or details that would entail an appearance from the president at the Las Vegas event. That would appear to suggest the rumors and speculation of President Trump appearing tonight are just that.

UFC President Dana White, a longtime friend and associate of President Trump, was in attendance at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 last night, appearing live in attendance during the broadcast.