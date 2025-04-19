Possible Rumor Killer on Donald Trump Appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 41

Fightful Select has an update on rumors swirling around for Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas, which allege that President Donald Trump may appear.

The Trump rumors started after Pat McAfee’s show yesterday, in which he spoke about a photo of Trump being presented the Ula Fata. This happened after a Vanity Fair piece in which Roman Reigns said he supported ‘our President.’

McAfee said: “The tribal Commander-in-chief has the Ula Fala in Washington, DC that thing is on a private plane, heading over here to Las Vegas.”

While he was most likely talking about the Ula Fata itself, this led to rumors that Trump will show up at Wrestlemania. However, Fightful spoke to WWE sources who say they have not heard of such a thing happening. Fightful also reached out to local authorities who said they have not been told or prepared about security measures they would need to take if the President were coming to Vegas.