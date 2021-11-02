Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Vince McMahon & Petey Williams in Attendance

– PWInsider reported some additional notes from last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Vince McMahon was in attendance for last night’s show. Also, there were reportedly no NXT wrestlers at the show.

As noted, AJ Styles was not at Raw due to a rumored “non-injury medical issue.” Per PWInsider, Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley were also not backstage at last night’s WWE Raw.

Two people were said to be backstage is former X-Division champion Petey Williams and James Yun. As previously reported, Williams is in the process of getting a producer tryout for WWE. He and Yun were said to be backstage learning the WWE production process.