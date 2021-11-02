wrestling / News
Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Vince McMahon & Petey Williams in Attendance
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reported some additional notes from last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Vince McMahon was in attendance for last night’s show. Also, there were reportedly no NXT wrestlers at the show.
As noted, AJ Styles was not at Raw due to a rumored “non-injury medical issue.” Per PWInsider, Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley were also not backstage at last night’s WWE Raw.
Two people were said to be backstage is former X-Division champion Petey Williams and James Yun. As previously reported, Williams is in the process of getting a producer tryout for WWE. He and Yun were said to be backstage learning the WWE production process.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Raw Segment Sparks Speculation Of Referencing Kevin Owens’ Contract Status
- Konnan Says AEW Star Questioned Why He Was Brought Into Company
- Ahmed Johnson Says D’Lo Brown Was ‘Dangerous’ In the Ring, Recalls Goldust Kiss Segment
- AEW Wrestlers Dress Up For Halloween: Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella do The Addams Family, Britt Baker, Brandi & Cody, More