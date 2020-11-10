Note On Backstage Reaction To Elite Deletion Match At AEW Full Gear, When It Was Filmed

Matt Hardy defeated Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion Match at AEW Full Gear, with Hardy eventually shoving Guevara into a trash can after getting the win. Fightful Select has more details on the match and the reaction to it backstage.

Fightful reports that the Elite Deletion Match was actually filmed about a week before the pay-per-view. The ideas for how it would unfold came from several wrestlers that were involved, and the match reportedly received positive feedback from those backstage in AEW.

As for other backstage details on AEW Full Gear, Fightful notes that some members of AEW requested that photos of the pay-per-view set be removed online after they made their rounds prior to the show.

In response to questions on AEW’s stay at Daily’s Place and whether the ring remains up after each show, Fightful answered that the ring was taken down right after Full Gear.