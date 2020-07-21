Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Changing Ending for Extreme Rules Eye for an Eye Match

– During last Sunday’s WWE pay-per-view event, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in the advertised “Eye for an Eye Match.” The rules were that in order to win, Rollins or Mysterio had to literally rip out the eye of their opponent. Considering how WWE built up the match and stipulation, the finish seemed rather disappointing for some fans. Closeup images do appear to show that there is some type of eyeball prosthetic that was used to simulate Mysterio getting his eye ripped out. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon apparently did not go forward with the original planned finish with the match, which apparently would’ve more explicitly shown Rey Mysterio having his “eye” getting ripped out.

As previously reported, Vince McMahon personally oversaw the Mysterio vs. Rollins match. Meltzer noted that the match was not live and was taped earlier in the day because of the planned finish involving the eyeball, and WWE officials wanted to make sure it “looked right.”

According to Meltzer, the original finish would’ve allowed PPV viewers to see Mysterio’s eyeball popping out of his head. However, it turns out McMahon didn’t like the original finish and had it removed from the PPV broadcast. Meltzer stated, “When Vince saw it, he felt it wasn’t good to be seen, so he had that edited out.”

Meltzer added that the Google searches on Mysterio’s eye got double the attention a WWE PPV event would normally get. So, at the very least, WWE did garner a lot of fan interest by the bizarre, unusual match stipulation.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules was held last Sunday (July 19) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event was broadcast live, other than the Swamp Fight and the Eye for an Eye Match, on the WWE Network.