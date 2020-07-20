Extreme Rules Notes: Vince McMahon Personally Oversaw ‘Eye for an Eye’ Match, More

PWInsider reports that there was some debate in WWE on which match to close the show with: the WWE championship match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre or the Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. As noted, the Swamp Fight was filmed Thursday in Florida.

The only match from the Performance Center that wasn’t live was the Eye for an Eye match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. That match was taped earlier yesterday afternoon with Vince McMahon himself overseeing it. McMahon was heavily involved in laying out the story of the match, even picking out the weapons that Rollins and Mysterio used.

Meanwhile, Apollo Crews was not at the taping last night, which is why his match with MVP never happened. As reported earlier today, Crews is believed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Finally, the report confirms a story from earlier today that Asuka was meant to win last night’s match with Sasha Banks before plans changed at the last minute. She would have won via submission with the Asuka lock. The point of the non-finish was to drive up viewership for tonight’s RAW.