Apollo Crews Reportedly Has COVID-19

Apollo Crews has been out of action for the past few weeks, missing RAW and then last night’s Extreme Rules PPV, where he had been scheduled to defend against MVP.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason for his absence is because Crews tested positive for COVID-19. He did not pass his most recent test but will be tested again before tonight’s RAW taping.

The storyline reason given for his absence was that he had a bulging disc in his back because of Bobby Lashley’s full nelson and couldn’t pass his pre-match physical.