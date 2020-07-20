WWE News: Apollo Crews Says He’s Coming For MVP When He Gets Cleared, Alexa Bliss is Proud of Nikki Cross

– Apollo Crews may not have been able to defend his US Championship at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, but he’s not willing to accept defeat. Crews’ match with MVP didn’t happen, and WWE announced that Crews was unable to be cleared due to Lashley’s attack of him a couple of weeks back. MVP claimed his newly-made US Title and said he was the champion, but Crews seems to disagree:

@The305MVP is trippin thinking he can claim himself the #USChampion. I was looking forward to shutting you BOTH up once and for all tonight at #ExtremeRules but once I’m cleared .. #ImComingforwhatsmine — Apollo (@WWEApollo) July 20, 2020

– WWE posted a video with Alexa Bliss supporting Nikki Cross following Cross’ unsuccessful attempt to capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Bayley won the match and when asked how she was doing after the match, Cross was unable to speak much due to her rib being hurt. Bliss said that it was typical Bayley stuff: she cheats. Bliss acknowledged that she used to do it too and said that Cross proved herself tonight. She told Cross that she was proud of her and that she should be proud of herself: