Backstage Rumor on Jeff Jarrett & Conrad Thompson Working With AAA

– According to a The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jeff Jarrett and Conrad Thompson might have something in the works that might involve Lucha Libre AAA and expanding the company more into the United States market. Recently on their podcast, Jarrett and Thompson mentioned going to Mexico, but they didn’t say why.

Also, Jarrett, Thompson, AAA Director General Dorian Roldan, and Eric Bischoff recently went to dinner together in Dallas, Texas last week. Thompson reportedly said he and Jarrett are not starting up their own wrestling promotion. However, Jarrett is “always looking to start a promotion” and find financial backing.

According to the report, no deal with Jarrett has been made yet, but AAA is said to want to work with Jarrett and Thompson on opening up the US market. AAA is looking to run more in the United States due to its Spanish-language television deal, and there have been talks for years for a US TV deal with AAA, but no deal has ever been reached. AAA has reportedly found all the TV deals that were offered to the company too one-sided, as all the benefits would go to the television station or network, with very little going to the promotion.

Jarrett had started an angle with Latin Lover earlier in the year, but it was never followed up on after he rejoined WWE as the new VP of Live Events. He later exited WWE from that role last month.

Meltzer noted it would also not be surprising if ends up doing some more dates with AAA now that he’s free from his WWE role. Jeff Jarrett has a longstanding history with AAA and working in Mexico.