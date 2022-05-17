Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction

– On WWE Raw, Edge recently formed a new faction called The Judgment Day, which includes himself, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. However, there was reportedly another member that Edge wanted for the pick. Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge tried to recruit former WWE NXT talent Harland (aka Parker Boudreaux) for the group.

According to Meltzer, Harland was a personal pick Edge wanted for The Judgment Day, which would’ve been made up of four people: Edge, Harland, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. Meltzer added that the idea was “kept very secretive.” WWE ultimately opted not to move forward with it, and Harland was released from his contract last month.