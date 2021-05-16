Backstage Rumor on Opening Match for WWE WrestleMania Backlash (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– According to a report by PWInsider, Charlotte Flari vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley is slated to open the main pay-per-view card for tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash event. Ripley will be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against both women.

Additionally, PWInsider noted that WWE has been tinkering with the match order for the card all day. The Raw Women’s title match was even at one point set for later in the show. With that in mind, it’s possible the card placement for this title bout could get moved around later, since WWE has been re-shuffling the order.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash starts at 6:00 pm EST with the Kickoff show. The main card begins at 7:00 pm EST. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.