Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick

– During last night’s episode of Raw, Lana managed to score a win in a Fatal 4-Way match on last night’s Raw. The winner would become a part of Team Raw with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke for a women’s elimination match at Survivor Series. Lana won after managing to sneak in a pinfall on Nikki Cross after she took a superplex from Lacey Evans. However, Lana was once again put through a table at the hands of Nia Jax for the fifth straight week. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer offered some possible insight into WWE’s booking of this angle for the Ravishing Russian.

According to Meltzer, he was informed by around the second or third table spot for Lana that the plan is to continue putting her though a table “over and over again.” The expectation is by continuing to smash Lana through the table is that it will make her a “hot babyface.”

Despite Lana’s antics in stealing a win in the battle royal by hiding outside or the match this week, WWE views Lana as the babyface here and intends to make her into a bigger babyface in this angle. Whether that will actually materialize and work in reality remains to be seen.

Meltzer added that WWE’s creative team thinks Lana continually getting put through a table by Nia Jax will make her into a “popular figure.” Also, Meltzer noted that the angle was being written by creative team members Bruce Prichard and Edward Koskey.

As of now, Lana is now part of the Women’s Survivor Series Match on Team Raw. They will face a team of five Superstars from SmackDown’s roster that will be announced later. Survivor Series 2020 is set for Sunday, November 22, and it will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.