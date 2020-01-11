Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) was seen at a hockey game this week alongside AEW star Sammy Guevara. They were both special guests of the Corpus Christie IceRays for Pro Wrestling Night at last night’s game. Dave Meltzer discussed the topic and what it could mean on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, and he addressed the backstage perception for Harper within WWE.

Meltzer personally predicted that Luke Harper will go to AEW because of how he was “underutilized” in WWE, along with how he was treated and “buried” by Vince McMahon. Also, Meltzer added that a backstage source within WWE told him that, for Harper, Vince McMahon simply didn’t “see it in him.” Additionally, that WWE source event went so far as saying that Harper was making the “right move” for leaving.

Meltzer stated, “One of them just told me flat out, ‘He’s [Harper] making the right move. Vince just doesn’t see it in him. Vince may be the only person here who doesn’t see it in him, but he doesn’t. He needs to leave.'”

Last month, AEW EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes said on Harper, “He would be great as part of AEW. He’s a name that when you hear they’ve asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he’s going to flourish with what he does next, he’s very special.”

Harper’s 90-day no-compete clause is expected to end later in February. He would not be free to sign with AEW or another promotion until such time.