Backstage Status Update on Former Nightmare Collective Member Melanie Cruise in AEW

– Fightful Select has a backstage update on wrestler Melanie Cruise, who had reportedly signed with AEW in December 2019 and joined Brandi Rhodes’ Nightmare Collective stable. Previously, AEW parted ways with former Nightmare Collective member Awesome Kong after her contract was not renewed. While Cruise reportedly signed with the company in 2019, she has not appeared on AEW TV for quite some time.

According to Fightful’s update, Melanie Cruise has not been appearing backstage with AEW as of late, and she’s reportedly not factored into any imminent creative plans for the promotion. AEW officials have not yet responded to inquiries regarding her contract status.

Additionally, the report noted while Cruise’s AEW status is in question, she’s said to be doing well in her day job outside of wrestling.