– PWInsider has an update on WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who were both backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. Phoenix is also the wife of Adam Copeland, and Irvin is in a relationship with AEW’s ricochet.

PWInsider reports that there are no current plans for either talent to appear in AEW. Additionally, Irvin is said to be under a no-compete clause with WWE that would prevent her from appearing on any other wrestling or combat sports programming. Additionally, Irvin has attended TV events occasionally with Ricochet.

Also, there has said to be no discussion about Phoenix appearing in AEW either. Last night’s Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen event was held in Asheville, Carolina, where Copeland and Beth Phoenix currently live. So, the two women were just visiting for the night.