– Fightful Select has an update on the person Chris Jericho has in mind to help him deal with Powerhouse Hobbs, who previously defeated Jericho on Dynamite. During his recent sit-down interview, Jericho spoke about how Hobbs is big, but he knows someone even bigger.

According to Fightful, the working plan as of last week was for Paul Wight to return to work a match at AEW Full Gear, so it appears the person Jericho was referencing was in fact his former Jeri-Show tag team partner, Paul Wight. Wight hasn’t wrestled since since a squash mash on AEW Dark: Elevation against Austin Green in March of last year.

The report also notes that AEW discussed booking a match involving Wight and Satnam Sing for AEW All In, but it didn’t move forward. So, it looks like Wight will be returning to the ring on pay-per-view with some sort of matchup potentially involving Powerhouse Hobbs later this month at Full Gear.

Chris Jericho is scheduled to compete on tonight’s Dynamite. He’ll be teaming with Kenny Omega against the team of Jericho’s former JAS allies, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

Tonight’s show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.