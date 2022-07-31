Backstage Update on Dana Warrior’s Current Role With WWE

– PWInsider has an update on Dana Warrior’s current role in WWE. As noted earlier, she was in attendance and backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last night. According to the report, Dana Warrior departed from her role as part of WWE’s creative team several months ago. Previously, she had been working remotely from home before exit from the creative team and wasn’t on the road with the company.

Dana Warrior is reportedly still a part of the promotion, however, and is working full-time with their community relations team. She will continue working with WWE’s community outreach and other related areas with the company.

Dana Warrior, the widow of late Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, previously joined the company’s creative team in early 2019.