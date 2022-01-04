wrestling / News

Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre Taking Time Off Due to Neck Issues

January 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is said to be dealing with legitimate neck issues, hence why a storyline angle was done at WWE Day 1 last Saturday to write him off of television. PWInsider reports that McIntyre is now officially off the road as he’s waiting for medical tests to be done on his neck.

McIntyre’s tests on his neck are slated for sometime later this week.

