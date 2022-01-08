Backstage Update on Plans for Before The Impact After Upcoming Move Off AXS TV

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling’s Before The Impact (BTI) would be departing from the AXS TV lineup on March 3 as NJPW TV would be returning to AXS TV with new weekly episodes. However, while BTI will no longer be broadcast on AXS, it will continue on in international markets and as a digital series, per Impact Wrestling’s Vice President of Digital Content Josh Mathews’ confirmation to PWInsider.

Fans in the US will still have access to BTI as a digital series moving forward. The show originally debuted as a pre-show for IMPACT! on AXS TV in February 2021.