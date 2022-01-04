Impact News: Before the Impact Ending AXS TV Run In March, New Josh Alexander Shirt

– The return of NJPW to AXS TV in March is putting an end to Before the Impact on the network, according to a new report. As reported earlier today, NJPW announced that they will be returning to the cable network on March 3rd. PWInsider reports that with NJPW’s return, BTI will be coming to an end on the network.

Before the Impact was launched in February of 2021 and included a pre-show discussion of the Impact Wrestling episode to air, as well as exclusive matches. No word as of yet if the show will continue via YouTube, where it was also posted for a livestream.

– Impact Wrestling released a new T-Shirt for Josh Alexander. You can get the “Walking Weapon” shirt here.