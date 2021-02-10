wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Launching New Weekly Show Before The Impact
Impact Wrestling is getting a pre-show of sorts added to the weekly AXS TV lineup in Before The Impact. Impact announced on Wednesday that the show will debut next Tuesday and air at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before each episode of Impact Wrestling. It will be a news-style show featuring sportscaster Jon Burton along with reporters (and Impact talent) Gia Miller and Josh Mathews. The show will feature an exclusive match each week plus more.
You can see the full announcement below:
IMPACT WRESTLING ADDS NEW WEEKLY TV SHOW “BEFORE THE IMPACT”
WILL FEATURE EXCLUSIVE MATCH & INSIDER VIEWS EVERY TUESDAY AT 7pm ET/4pm PT ON AXS TV
A new one-hour weekly TV show from IMPACT Wrestling© – BEFORE THE IMPACT© – will debut next Tuesday, February 16, on AXS TV, it was announced.
‘BTI’ will air at 7pm ET/4pm PT every Tuesday night on AXS TV® as a lead-in to the action-packed flagship IMPACT! show which airs at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Nashville-based sportscaster Jon Burton will be BTI’s host. The NewsChannel5 anchor will be joined by reporters Gia Miller and Josh Mathews.
Mathews, who also serves as BTI’s senior producer, said: “BTI will feature in-depth previews of the biggest matches, exclusive interviews with IMPACT Wrestling stars, behind-the-scenes access you won’t see anywhere else and an exclusive match each week.”
BTI will feature exclusive news on the pro-wrestling industry from insider George Iceman – the “Iceman’s Intel” segment is expected to be a highlight of BTI.
“BEFORE THE IMPACT will be IMPACT Wrestling’s version of a pregame show,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Fans have been asking for more IMPACT action on AXS TV and we’re excited to debut a new show and format with BTI.”
The premiere installment of BEFORE THE IMPACT will feature a collision between Team XXXL and the recently reformed, new-look Decay.
