Impact Wrestling Launching New Weekly Show Before The Impact

Impact Wrestling is getting a pre-show of sorts added to the weekly AXS TV lineup in Before The Impact. Impact announced on Wednesday that the show will debut next Tuesday and air at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before each episode of Impact Wrestling. It will be a news-style show featuring sportscaster Jon Burton along with reporters (and Impact talent) Gia Miller and Josh Mathews. The show will feature an exclusive match each week plus more.

You can see the full announcement below: