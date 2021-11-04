Backstage Update on ROH Tape Library Being Up for Sale, Current Ownership

– As previously reported, following the news of ROH planning to go on a hiatus and needing to pivot on its company strategy, it was rumored that the ROH tape library is currently for sale and has been shopped around for about a year. Fightful Select had an update on the company’s tape library this week and clarified the question of the ownership of the tape archive.

With regards to the tape library ownership, former ROH owner Cary Silkin has clarified to Fightful that ROH parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBG) owns the entire video library. So, the tape library ownership isn’t divided between SBG and Silkin.

It’s unknown if there are any suitors on buying the tape library yet. However, another source informed Fightful “that nothing is off the table” in regards to a library sale.

The previous report on the sale by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that no one has attempted to purchase the library yet as ROH is asking for “much more than the current market dictates” for the footage. Also, sources in WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling have denied any knowledge about the tape library being on sale.