ROH Tape Library May Not Be For Sale After All
October 29, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that the ROH tape library is up for sale and had been shopped around for a year, with no one biting yet due to ROH asking for “much more than the current market dictates” for the footage. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that sources in WWE, AEW and Impact have denied knowing anything about it. It’s likely that if it were up for sale, WWE and AEW would have been the first companies contacted.