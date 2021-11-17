Backstage Update on Rumor About TNT Asking for Only One Women’s Match Per AEW Show

– Fightful Select has an update on a previous rumor that TNT executives only wanted one women’s match per show for AEW programming, which is suspected to have limited the amount of women’s wrestling content on Dynamite and Rampage. The rumor first surfaced about a year ago, alleging that Dynamite is only allowed to have one women’s wrestling match per episode.

According to Fightful’s report, sources in AEW and WarnerMedia stated there was never a decree made regarding women’s matches on AEW TV programming, and it was indicated that a request from TNT executives for more or less women’s wrestling content was never outlined or passed to AEW officials.

Additionally, the report noted that WarnerMedia executives have focused their efforts more on “good content,” and they are more impressed when a Dynamite show gets a high social rating or TV ratings story, such as when TNT puts out a press release touting the ratings success of Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite currently airs Wednesday night on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. AEW Rampage airs on Friday on TNT at 10:00 pm ET. Dynamite will be moving to TBS starting January 5.