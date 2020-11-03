Backstage Update on WWE Looking for Location With Fans for Royal Rumble 2021

– The WrestleVotes Twitter account had an update with new details on the location WWE is searching for for the 2021 Royal Rumble event. According to the latest update, WWE is looking for a different feel in terms of presentation for the event.

Specifically, WWE wants to hold the January event at a venue that can have fans in attendance, even if it would only be for one show. Additionally, the next location for the WWE ThunderDome would reportedly last until February. You can see the update below:

Big day for voting, go vote. But this is WrestleVOTES so… Regardless of the next location for the ThunderDome, it is expected to last into February. However, WWE is working on something different for the Royal Rumble event. They want fans, even if it’s just for that one show.

WWE has not yet announced a date or location yet for the 2021 Royal Rumble event. WWE’s current deal on the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando runs through most of November.