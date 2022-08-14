wrestling / News
Backstage Update on ROH Contract Status of Alex Zayne & Ian Riccaboni
– Fightful Select has an update on the contract status of certain talents who have appeared in Ring of Honor (ROH) since the company’s sale to AEW President & CEO Tony Khan. According to the report, Alex Zayne, who wrestled on both Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor following the sale, is not currently under any contract under Tony Khan. This means that Alex Zayne is currently a free agent.
With regards to ROH broadcast commentator Ian Riccaboni, he’s said to still be on his previously signed ROH contract. Riccaboni reportedly hopes to stay with the ROH brand for as long as possible, and has continued being under contract since the company was sold. Riccaboni is also currently booked to work some NJPW Strong shows through the rest of 2022.
