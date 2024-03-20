– As noted, TNA talents Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, the Motor City Machine Guns, are scheduled to work Smash Wrestling’s show in London, Ontario, Canada on April 21, which also happens to be the same night as TNA’s post-Rebellion TV taping. It was rumored that the belief backstage is that their contracts with TNA are expiring soon. Fightful Select has an update on their TNA status.

According to the report, Sabin and Shelley’s TNA contracts are expected to be up “within the month,” though inquiries to Shelley and Sabin were not returned. The site also notes that recent contract offers from TNA were “categorically different” than what many talents were expecting, especially after some of the recently held talent meetings.

Additionally, while it’s unknown what Sabin and Shelley were specifically offered, Fightful reports that some wrestlers were offered per-date deals instead of formal contracts. It hasn’t been confirmed how widespread that is at the moment. TNA previously announced that Shelley and Sabin signed contracts on March 23, 2023.

The Motor City Machine Guns returned to TNA (formerly Impact Wrestling) at Slammiversary 2020. Since returning, Sabin has become a two-time X-Division Champion. Shelley became TNA World Champion. The two also held the Tag Team Titles. They’ve also made appearances AEW.