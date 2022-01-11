Backstage Update on New WWE NXT 2.0 Creative Team Head, Will Report Directly to Bruce Prichard and Christine Lubrano

– PWInsider has an update on the creative team for WWE NXT 2.0 after the company’s recent staff and personnel releases. Last week, major staff releases from NXT included William Regal, Brian “Road Dogg” James, Ryan Katz, and Dave Kapoor.

According to the update, multiple sources indicated to PWInsider that the current NXT 2.0 creative team will not be operating independently. Previously under Triple H’s team, the creative team members for NXT were reportedly allowed to operate autonomously within WWE, but that will no longer be happening in the short-term with most of Triple H’s team getting released last week.

The NXT 2.0 creative team was also reportedly informed that they will fall under the sphere-of-influence of Bruce Prichard and Christine Lubrano. For now, they will report and answer directly to them, similar to how the Raw and SmackDown creative teams currently conduct business.

Additionally, Johnny Russo will reportedly serve as the new head of the NXT 2.0 creative team moving forward under the supervision of both Prichard and Lubrano. Russo has been with WWE since October 2011. He started writing for the Raw and SmackDown creative teams from 2015-2018. He was later promoted to Senior Creative Writer/Producer in August 2018. He’d been working with NXT Creative since August 2019 and became NXT’s Lead Writer in July 2020.

Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and Anthony Golden Jr. are also said to be staying as part part of the NXT writing team. Foley had been reportedly overseeing 205 Live for a considerable amount of time. Golden Jr. has been with WWE since March of last year.

Christine Lubrano is SVP of Creative Writing Operations for WWE. She has been with the company since January 2021. She’s an Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer. Her credits include Monty Python: Almost the Truth (the Lawyer’s Cut), Funny or Die’s The Spoils Before Dying, and The Spirit Awards.