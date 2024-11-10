Backstage Update on WWE Women’s United States Championship

– As previously reported WWE announced the new Women’s United States Championship last Friday on SmackDown. According to a report by Fightful Select, the women’s roster did know about the announcement until the day of the show. Currently, it’s unknown if a matching title will be announced for Monday Night Raw, or if there are plans for a tournament to crown the first champion.

Additionally, Fightful notes that the details surrounding the championship and how a new champion will be crowned are being kept quiet. However, talents reportedly thought the new title might debut in December or January with WWE Survivor Series right around the corner.