wrestling / News

Backstage Update on WWE Women’s United States Championship

November 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Women's United States Championship Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported WWE announced the new Women’s United States Championship last Friday on SmackDown. According to a report by Fightful Select, the women’s roster did know about the announcement until the day of the show. Currently, it’s unknown if a matching title will be announced for Monday Night Raw, or if there are plans for a tournament to crown the first champion.

Additionally, Fightful notes that the details surrounding the championship and how a new champion will be crowned are being kept quiet. However, talents reportedly thought the new title might debut in December or January with WWE Survivor Series right around the corner.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading