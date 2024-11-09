wrestling / News

WWE Women’s United States Championship Unveiled on Smackdown

November 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Women's United States Championship Image Credit: WWE

On tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Nick Aldis announced the arrival of the brand new Women’s United States Championship. This is the first-ever secondary championship for the women on the main roster. It was not revealed how the first-ever champion would be crowned.

Triple H wrote about the new title on Twitter: “The women of WWE continue to show that they are the very best in the business. The Women’s United States Championship will showcase their continued effort. So, who’s going to step up and take it?

