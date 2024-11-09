WWE Women’s United States Championship Unveiled on Smackdown

On tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Nick Aldis announced the arrival of the brand new Women’s United States Championship. This is the first-ever secondary championship for the women on the main roster. It was not revealed how the first-ever champion would be crowned.

Triple H wrote about the new title on Twitter: “The women of WWE continue to show that they are the very best in the business. The Women’s United States Championship will showcase their continued effort. So, who’s going to step up and take it?”

BREAKING NEWS: #SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has announced a NEW Women's Title… the WWE Women's United States Championship! 🇺🇸 Who will be the FIRST EVER WWE Women's United States Champion? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/U9Vf5G2CtR — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024

The WWE Women's United States Championship has been unveiled! 🇺🇸 🏆#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/Bjj3mdFs7M — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 9, 2024