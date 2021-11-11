Bandido vs. Demonic Flamita Set For ROH Honor for All

Ring of Honor has announced a no disqualification match between Bandido and Demonica Flamita for ROH Honor for All on Sunday. The announcement reads:

BANDIDO, DEMONIC FLAMITA WILL SETTLE THEIR FEUD IN NO-DISQUALIFICATION MATCH AT HONOR FOR ALL

Former friends Bandido and Demonic Flamita have been battling each other for most of 2021, but they will settle their feud once and for all in a no-disqualification showdown.

The grudge match between the two talented luchadors will headline Honor For All, an HonorClub exclusive, on Sunday, Nov. 14.

This one isn’t about titles; it’s strictly personal. Bandido’s ROH World Championship will not be on the line.

Flamita turned his back on MexiSquad teammates Bandido and Rey Horus after the trio lost the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title in March.

When Bandido and Flamita squared off a month later, Flamita used a low blow to steal the victory. Bandido gained a measure of revenge in June when he pinned Flamita in the Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match.

Bandido went on to win SOTF to earn an ROH World Title shot, and he defeated RUSH to capture the championship at Best in the World in July.

Bandido successfully defended the title against Flamita, Brody King and EC3 in a four-way elimination match at Death Before Dishonor in September.

Will Bandido finally dispose of Flamita? Or will evil conquer good?

Join us on HonorClub to find out!

HONOR FOR ALL

HONORCLUB EXCLUSIVE

SUNDAY, NOV. 14, 7 P.M. EASTERN

NO-DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

ROH WORLD CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. DEMONIC FLAMITA

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS DRAGON LEE & KENNY KING OF LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE vs. THE OGK (MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT)

GCW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. EFFY & AJ GRAY

BRODY KING vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

TRACY WILLIAMS vs. TAYLOR RUST

TRISH ADORA vs. HOLIDEAD vs. QUINN McKAY vs. VITA VONSTARR