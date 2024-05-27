Bang Bang Gang Retain Trios Titles At AEW Double Or Nothing With Juice Robinson Assist

The Bang Bang Gang remain your AEW Unified Trios Champions following their match at Double or Nothing, thanks to the returning Juice Robinson. The Bullet Club Gold group defeated Death Triangle at Sunday’s PPV to retain their titles when Robinson made his AEW TV return, tripping PAC off the top and letting Jay White hit the Blade Runner for the pinfall.

Robinson had been of action since November 2023 with a back injury that required surgery. The Bang Bang Gang’s title reign stands at 131 days with the ROH World Six-Man Titles and 36 days as Unified Trios Champions, having defeated The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at AEW Dynasty to unify the titles. You can see highlights from the match below.

