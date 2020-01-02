Bar Wrestling 51 Results: Brian Cage Defeats Teddy Hart

Bar Wrestling held their 51st event, ‘Rose Parade’, last night at the Bootleg Theater from Los Angeles, featuring Brian Cage vs. Teddy Hart. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Andy Brown, Priscilla Kelly & Ray Rosas defeated Chris Bey, Eli Everfly & Miranda Alize

* Jake Atlas defeated Adrian Quest

* Three-Way Tag Team Match: The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) defeated Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley) and Dom Kubrick & Heather Monroe

* Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer defeated Watts

* Kris Statlander defeated Gisele Shaw

* David Arquette & RJ City defeated Colt Cabana & Joey Ryan

* Brian Cage defeated Teddy Hart

