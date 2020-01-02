wrestling / News
Bar Wrestling 51 Results: Brian Cage Defeats Teddy Hart
Bar Wrestling held their 51st event, ‘Rose Parade’, last night at the Bootleg Theater from Los Angeles, featuring Brian Cage vs. Teddy Hart. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Andy Brown, Priscilla Kelly & Ray Rosas defeated Chris Bey, Eli Everfly & Miranda Alize
* Jake Atlas defeated Adrian Quest
* Three-Way Tag Team Match: The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) defeated Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley) and Dom Kubrick & Heather Monroe
* Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer defeated Watts
* Kris Statlander defeated Gisele Shaw
* David Arquette & RJ City defeated Colt Cabana & Joey Ryan
* Brian Cage defeated Teddy Hart
@GiseleShaw08 plants @callmekrisstat with a top rope Spanish Fly @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/XBvACIRyzy
— Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) January 2, 2020
@DavidArquette shocks the world and pins both @ColtCabana and @JoeyRyanOnline after hitting them both with the Diamond Cutter. @RJCity1 was also there @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/8N5qP32iJU
— Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) January 2, 2020
Always enjoyable top to bottom show from @BarWrestling . Wish we had fans like these back in my day #BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/xlj81TdPa7
— TopGunTalwar (@TopGunTalwar) January 2, 2020
Hell of a night at @BarWrestling. This is gonna be a good year for the sports and the entertainment. pic.twitter.com/iBbNYvKEnz
— The Luchador Podcast (@theluchadorpod) January 2, 2020
The best #entrance in the #world @BarWrestling own @JoeyRyanOnline pic.twitter.com/8yZ1LWkC43
— Sean Eric (@SeanEric19) January 2, 2020
Powerbomb backbreaker Dom @TeddyHartIsBACK on @MrGMSI_BCage @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/VW7LMjAGSr
— Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) January 2, 2020
@MrGMSI_BCage with an F-5 from the top rope and a drill Claw for the finish @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/ssLctIL6Hq
— Rich (@King_OfSports) January 2, 2020
