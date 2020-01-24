Bar Wrestling 52 Results: Bar Wrestling vs. GCW

– Bar Wrestling held its Bar Wrestling vs. Game Changer Wrestling event on January 23. Full results and highlights are below.

* The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) def. Eli Everfly & Tony Deppen

* Chris Bey def. Blake Christian

* Rickey Shane Page def. Watts

* Chris Dickinson & Effy def. Joey Ryan & Taya Valkyrie

* David Starr def. Rust Taylor

* Andy Brown, Dom Kubrick, Heather Monroe & Ray Rosas def. Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, Mance Warner & Nick Gage

@UpAndyBrown and @thekingnickgage going to war against each other, ending with a brutal piledriver from The King @BarWrestling @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/zvOq9JU995 — Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) January 24, 2020