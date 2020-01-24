wrestling / News
Bar Wrestling 52 Results: Bar Wrestling vs. GCW
– Bar Wrestling held its Bar Wrestling vs. Game Changer Wrestling event on January 23. Full results and highlights are below.
* The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) def. Eli Everfly & Tony Deppen
* Chris Bey def. Blake Christian
* Rickey Shane Page def. Watts
* Chris Dickinson & Effy def. Joey Ryan & Taya Valkyrie
* David Starr def. Rust Taylor
* Andy Brown, Dom Kubrick, Heather Monroe & Ray Rosas def. Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, Mance Warner & Nick Gage
Probably the best gangster rap album cover of all time. @madmadref , @UpAndyBrown , @RayRosas , and @Heatherisme at @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/Bc0X9dpxIL
— Justin Cotterell (@justin_cesi) January 24, 2020
@UpAndyBrown and @thekingnickgage going to war against each other, ending with a brutal piledriver from The King @BarWrestling @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/zvOq9JU995
— Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) January 24, 2020
— 2 Cents (@dashawns2cents) January 24, 2020
@DomKubrick @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/7Jo0rSpuSk
— 2 Cents (@dashawns2cents) January 24, 2020
OUR REF @madmadref RICK KNOX HAS RETURNED TO @BarWrestling pic.twitter.com/Ftssr2nhyl
— Robhausen Collhausen RULES ASS (@RobertCollard) January 24, 2020
