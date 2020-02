Bar Wrestling 54 Results: Orange Cassidy Battles Chris Masters, More

Bar Wrestling held their 54th event, “Mach 1”, on Thursday night at the Glass House in Pomona, California. It featured Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Masters and more. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) & Chris Bey def. Daga, Tessa Blanchard & Willie Mack

* Taya Valkyrie def. Kimber Lee

* Chris Masters def. Orange Cassidy

* Diamante & Kiera Hogan def. Joey Ryan & Miranda Alize

* Watts def. Adrian Quest and Matt Cross and Trey Miguel

* Jon Ian Tag Team Invitational Match: Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) def. The Leftovers (Andy Brown & Ray Rosas) and The RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) and The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido) and Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) and Just Friends (Dom Kubrick & Heather Monroe)