Bar Wrestling In The Midnight Hour Results 12.31.18: Cage, Willie Mack, & More Appear

Credit Shannon Walsh and Pwinsider.com

The show opened with a cute moment as Brody King had a “match” with little Skylar who is the almost year old daughter of Brian Cage and Melissa Santos. Skylar got the win by tap out. This was King’s last show for the group as he’s now under ROH contract.

Tyler Bateman, Eric Watts, and Luchasaurus beat Andy Brown, Dave Dutra, and Brandon Cutler when Bateman pinned Dutra after the death from above finisher.

Jonnny Yuma and Kevin Martenson beat Kikutaro and Takeshi Minamino when Yuma pinned Minamino. Comedy antics as Kikutaro accidentally kicked Minamino leading to the finish.

Brian Cage won a four-way match over Jake Atlas, Dan Barry, and Ryan Taylor with the pin on Barry.

Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom beat Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly (recent newlyweds) in a wild one when DoomFly got the pin on Allin after their powerbomb double team finisher. Kelly looked like she was cut and bleeding.

Heather Monroe won a four-way over Nicole Savoy, Katarina (of Impact Wrestling), and Ruby Raze by pinning Katarina after the michinoku driver.

House of Hardcore TV champ Willie Mack pinned Tommy Dreamer after a stunner.

Main event: Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas won a 3-way tag team match over Joey Ryan and Colt Cabana, and Session Moth Martina and Jervis Cottonbelly with the pin on Cottonbelly. At one point in the match Ryan and Martina each gave PPRay a Youprn Plex. Avalon returned to action after a recent facial injury and Ryan back in action after the pec injury.

The next Bar Wrestling show is Jan. 16 at Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles at 9pm local time with Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky announced.