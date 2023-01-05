Barmageddon Rating Jumps With Sasha Banks & Brie Bella

USA’s new show Barmageddon saw its ratings jump with this week’s Sasha Banks and Brie Bella-featured episode. Monday night’s show, that aired after Raw, scored a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 526,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 50% and 28.9% from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and 408,000 viewers.

The demo rating is the best for the show since the December 5th show had a 0.18, while the audience was the best since the December 19th episode drew 594,000 viewers.