Barney and BJ Battle the Teletubbies at Chile Lucha Libre Event

If you thought celebrity involvement in American pro wrestling was amazing, you haven’t seen anything yet. Chile Lucha Libre recently held a match in which Barney the Dinosaur teamed up with his friend BJ against two of the Teletubbies, Laa-Laa And Po. The two teams of children’s television characters brawled for supremacy in the aisle of a recent event. It was the dinosaurs that proved victorious, snapping the necks of their prey. No word on what the baby inside the sun thinks of this situation.