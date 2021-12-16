wrestling / News

Baron Black Is The Latest Added To TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Event

December 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Terminus Pro Wrestling Baron Black

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Baron Black has been added to the company’s debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Black, who is promoting the event with Jonathan Gresham, joins a lineup that includes Gresham, Jordynne Grace, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, Lee Moriarty, Fred Yehi, Liiza Hall and Kiera Hogan.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TERMINUS: Modern Grappling Arts, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading