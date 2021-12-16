Baron Black Is The Latest Added To TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Event

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Baron Black has been added to the company’s debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Black, who is promoting the event with Jonathan Gresham, joins a lineup that includes Gresham, Jordynne Grace, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, Lee Moriarty, Fred Yehi, Liiza Hall and Kiera Hogan.

W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S It's out there now homie, you're booked!https://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/k31WZOtAgR — G R E S H A M (@TheJonGresham) December 16, 2021