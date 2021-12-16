wrestling / News
Baron Black Is The Latest Added To TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Event
December 16, 2021 | Posted by
TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that Baron Black has been added to the company’s debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Black, who is promoting the event with Jonathan Gresham, joins a lineup that includes Gresham, Jordynne Grace, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, Lee Moriarty, Fred Yehi, Liiza Hall and Kiera Hogan.
W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S
It's out there now homie, you're booked!https://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/k31WZOtAgR
— G R E S H A M (@TheJonGresham) December 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Names CM Punk As Best Overall Wrestler Besides Himself in Q&A
- MJF Reportedly Receiving Interest From WWE, FOX & USA Network
- Ric Flair Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘Okay’, Not As Good As Kenny Omega or AJ Styles
- Tony Khan On WWE Contacting Him To Use AEW Stars For Non-Wrestling Projects, AEW’s Booking Of Sting