– Wrestler Tom Pestock, aka Baron Corbin, spoke about his WWE contract status today on social media, noting that he is no longer under WWE contract. As previously reported, it was revealed in November that WWE would not be renewing Corbin’s latest contract when it expired. Corbin commented on his status via his social media earlier today.

Baron Corbin wrote, “I’m officially no longer under contract since I was not fired. I was told they were not extending. So if you’re making a horror movie, let me know ha ha ha ha New year, no contract, let’s see what we can create.”

Additionally, Corbin was reportedly in attendance at AEW Worlds End over the weekend.